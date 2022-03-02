AU JAC condemns protest rally

False claims being made to defame varsity, say members

False claims being made to defame varsity, say members

Members of Andhra University Joint Action Committee (AU-JAC) condemned the ‘Chalo Andhra University’ rally initiated by a group of alumni and student organisations supported by political parties. They alleged that the programme was being spearheaded by some individuals with the intention of defaming Andhra University.

AU JAC president G. Ravi Kumar said that some people who had left the varsity recently were levelling false allegations against the varsity. He added AU Vice Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy strove for overall development of the varsity and that he also maintained a very cordial relationship with the staff. “AU has a rich history and the JAC would not allow its reputation to be tarnished by false allegations,” he said.