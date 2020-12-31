AU invites applications for Fire and Industrial Safety Engineering programme

Officials from Andhra University are inviting applications from the defence services/ ex-servicemen for admission in to online certificate course in Fire and Industrial Safety Engineering programme.
The programme duration is 12 weeks which includes 10 weeks online classes and two-weeks offline practical classes.
Director of Directorate of Admissions (DOA) D.A. Naidu said that the eligibility for the course is 10+2 or Intermediate or equivalent. Defence service personnel should submit No-objection certificate from the respective commanding officer. Meanwhile ex-servicemen should submit proof of defence service and normal discharge from the service.
He also said that candidates should download the application form from the AU website: www.audoa.in and submit the filled in application along with a demand draft for ₹500 drawn in favour of Registrar, A.U. He said that seats will be filled as per the merit order in 10+2 or Intermediate or equivalent examination following the rule of reservation.
Last date
The last date for submission of applications is January 23, 2021. Fee must be paid in between January 25 and 28, 2021.
The officials also said that classes will be commenced from January 30, 2021.
