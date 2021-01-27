Visakhapatnam

AU invites applications for admission into various courses

Andhra University is inviting applications for admission into various M.A./ M.Com./M.Sc., courses with special fee structure category seats.

Director, Directorate of Admissions, D.A. Naidu, said that the application form, admission information brochure, registration fee, eligibility criteria, and fee structure for the above courses are given in A.U website: www.audoa.in. He said that candidates can download the application form and information brochure from the website. The filled in application along with the requisite registration fee for each test applied should reach the office of Directorate of Admissions on or before February 5 by 5 p.m.

He also said added that counselling for admission into the above courses is scheduled on February 6 in the office of the Director, Directorate of Admissions, Pedawaltair, Visakhapatnam. Candidates with AUCET-2020 rank are considered for the above seats. Those who were admitted in a course / college under AUCET-2020 admissions are not considered for these seats.

