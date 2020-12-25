AU inks MoU with INCOIS

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 December 2020 01:17 IST

Research to be conducted to provide advisories to potential fishing zones

Officials from Andhra University have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) to carry out research and outreach activities to provide and disseminate advisories and ocean forecast to potential fishing zones. INCOIS also would be establishing a field station to cater to the science and technology needs of the east coast.

It was signed by AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and INCOIS Director T. Srinivasa Kumar.

As part of the collaboration, equipment like current meters, wave and tide gauges, computational and analytical facilities will be provided by INCOIS. The facilities augmented at the centre can be accessed not only by the academic community of AU, but also by academic and professionals working in the east coast for research purposes.

Mr. Srinivasa Kumar has informed that the existing collaboration between AU and INCOIS is working very well and it is now proposed to expand the scope of activities and take them to a next higher level. He said a large quantum of seismic and ocean data can be provided to the varsity for analyses and also research purpose.

Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy extended all support from the varsity for the collaboration. Rector Samata, Executive Council Members and others were present.