AU gets approval to set up Institution’s Innovation Council

Andhra University has been given the approval to set up Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, Innovation Cell.

Registrar V. Krishna Mohan handed over the sanction certificate received from AICTE – MoE for establishing the IIC at Andhra University in presence of the Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy to H. Purushotham, the president of IIC – Andhra University. Prof. Prasad Reddy thanked the AICTE – MoE for granting the IIC and hoped that it would boost the innovation ecosystem in the university.

Prof. Krishna Mohan said it was a significant development to promote culture of the IPR, innovation and startups in the university campus. He said the university is constituting different committees from teaching/non-teaching members, student members and external members to manage the IIC effectively and enhance the university ranking.