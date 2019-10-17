AU geology students get on-field training

Students of the geology department of Andhra University underwent on-field training at various locations under the guidance of experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in a programme called Bhuvisamvad.

The programme is an initiative by the Ministry of Earth Sciences to enable geology students and faculty from universities across the country to utilise the resources and expertise of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in their research.

While two batches of students from the university went to Chitradurga for the field training programme, one batch was trained at the Vajrakarur Centre of Geological Survey of India at Anantapur.

Data collection

Faculty members offered hands-on training in domains like geological mapping, structural mapping, field identification of rocks, structural data collection, stereonet plotting of structural data and interpretation of results.

The faculty at Vajrakarur were S. Ravi Subramanyam, Balachandrudu and Vikas Tripathi. “The students have been hugely benefited by this programme and geology being a field science, such field training experience will go a long way towards nurturing the scientists,” faculty members said.

Deputy Director General of the GSI Training Institute, Hyderabad, Ch. V. Rao, extended the training facility to AU on a priority basis as he was a former student of the university’s geology department. The Department would conduct more such programmes in the future, including inviting experts from GSI to deliver lectures in the Department of Geology, M. Jagannadha Rao, Head of the Department, said in a release.