Visakhapatnam

AU Foundation Day a low-key affair

Andhra University Foundation Day celebrated in a low-key manner

Andhra University celebrated its Foundation Day in a low-key manner due to the lockdown on its campus here on Sunday. Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy garlanded the statue of Sir C.R. Reddy, the founding Vice-Chancellor, along with a few other officials.

Prof. Prasada Reddy said that the administration is contemplating to introduce several reforms to make the university student-centric and maintain quality and standards in both teaching and research. He said that digitisation is the need of the hour and the varsity is looking forward to adopt itself to online platforms.

“The university is committed to excel in teaching, research and extension activities and make a mark in the world,” he said.

The V-C thanked Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy, who sent greetings. Registrar V. Krishnamohan and a few others participated.

