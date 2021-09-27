Officials of Andhra University have announced that the examination schedule to be held on September 27 in respect of Under Graduate (professional)/ Post Graduate and professional courses are rescheduled between October 1 and 8. AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan in a release on Sunday said that the decision was taken in the view of the proposed ‘Bharat Bandh’ and to avoid inconvenience to the students.
AU exams rescheduled
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
September 27, 2021 01:16 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
September 27, 2021 01:16 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 2:25:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/au-exams-rescheduled/article36687457.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story