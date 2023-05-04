ADVERTISEMENT

AU engineering entrance exam sees 90% turnout

May 04, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Aspirants checking their hall ticket number at the AUEET-2023 exam centre at Andhra University, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Nearly 90 per cent of the 3,952 candidates who applied for Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET-2023) attended the State-level entrance exam held at nine centres in six locations — Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati and Kadapa, on Wednesday.

The test was conducted to admit candidates in the B.Tech+M.Tech dual degree programmes in Engineering, said AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

AU Rector Prof. K. Samatha visited the exam centre at AU College of Engineering, Sivajipalem campus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The test was conducted peacefully,” said Directorate of Admissions C.V. Naidu.

The results will be posted on AU website: www.audoa.in on May 5 after 5 p.m., Mr. Naidu said while adding that the schedule for online certificate verification and web counselling will be announced in due course.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US