HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AU engineering entrance exam sees 90% turnout

May 04, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Aspirants checking their hall ticket number at the AUEET-2023 exam centre at Andhra University, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Aspirants checking their hall ticket number at the AUEET-2023 exam centre at Andhra University, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Nearly 90 per cent of the 3,952 candidates who applied for Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET-2023) attended the State-level entrance exam held at nine centres in six locations — Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati and Kadapa, on Wednesday.

The test was conducted to admit candidates in the B.Tech+M.Tech dual degree programmes in Engineering, said AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

AU Rector Prof. K. Samatha visited the exam centre at AU College of Engineering, Sivajipalem campus.

“The test was conducted peacefully,” said Directorate of Admissions C.V. Naidu.

The results will be posted on AU website: www.audoa.in on May 5 after 5 p.m., Mr. Naidu said while adding that the schedule for online certificate verification and web counselling will be announced in due course.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.