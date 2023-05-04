AU engineering entrance exam sees 90% turnout

May 04, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Nearly 90 per cent of the 3,952 candidates who applied for Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET-2023) attended the State-level entrance exam held at nine centres in six locations — Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati and Kadapa, on Wednesday.

The test was conducted to admit candidates in the B.Tech+M.Tech dual degree programmes in Engineering, said AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

AU Rector Prof. K. Samatha visited the exam centre at AU College of Engineering, Sivajipalem campus.

“The test was conducted peacefully,” said Directorate of Admissions C.V. Naidu.

The results will be posted on AU website: www.audoa.in on May 5 after 5 p.m., Mr. Naidu said while adding that the schedule for online certificate verification and web counselling will be announced in due course.