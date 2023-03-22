AU distance education’s B.Sc practical exams to be held in 25 colleges in Andhra Pradesh from March 23

March 22, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The School of Distance Education, Andhra University, Director K. Visweswara Rao, has informed that the practical-cum-personal contact programme classes and also year-end practical examinations for the students of third year B.Sc will be held from March 23 at 25 centres in various colleges in the State.

The backlog candidates can also attend the examinations after payment of the prescribed fee.

Two centres were changed. The Governemnt Degree College for Men in Srikakulam was changed to HPN Degree College in Srikakulam. BVK College in Visakhapatnam to Visakha Women’s Degree and PG College in Visakhapatnam.

Candidates were informed to make note of the changes in the centres and attend the exams accordingly, Mr. Rao said.

Students can contact 0891-2754966 for futher details.