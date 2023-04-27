AU developing easy-to-use micro wind turbines for coastal areas

April 27, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Research is on at Andhra University (AU) to develop a micro wind turbine generator (MWTG) that can produce electricity at low wind speeds (5-6kmph).

The micro turbine, which would not have a gearbox like larger wind turbines, could be fixed on a terrace like a TV aerial; on street and highway lights; agricultural pumps; and traffic signals. It will support the economy and significantly increase India’s carbon credits. Also, unlike solar panels, the MWTGT does not need a battery to store energy; it can be connected to a UPS or a domestic invertor instead.

It is suitable for the terrains of coastal cities such as Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Chennai and Kochi, where wind speed is sufficient and available throughout the day in all weather conditions.

Project associates under the guidance of principal investigator P. Mallikarjuna Rao initiated the MWTG research at the Department of Electrical Engineering in AU two years ago.

Speaking to The Hindu, Prof. Rao said sunlight was available for only 30% of the day time, but wind blew round-the-clock (in coastal areas). Moreover, the Earth received around 1.484x1018 kWh of solar energy a year, but only 2.5% of this was getting converted into kinetic energy. The total kinetic energy of wind could be estimated at 2.5x1014 kWh, he explained.

The concept features a micro vertical axis wind turbine along with a newly designed PM Synchronous Generator configuration suitable for grid applications such as domestic, street and highway lighting, he added.

Prof. Rao said that instead of a gearbox, they developed a system, for which they were awaiting patent rights. “We are seeking the help of government and private financial resource persons or organisations to bring this Make-in-India product to the society at the earliest,” he added.

Benefits

1. Can be installed like a TV aerial on the terrace

2. Round-the-clock wind availability

3. Installation does not affect buildings

4. Can be removed easily and leaves no visible patches on the installation site

5. Turbine does not require frequent maintenance

6. Offers home-generated electricity and enables off-grid living