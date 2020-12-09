AU alumni meet to be held tomorrow

Prakash Javadekar to deliver the keynote address

The Andhra University Annual Alumni Meet (WAVES-2020) under the aegis of Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA), is scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. on December 10, commemorating the birth anniversary of Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy, the founding Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University.

This year, due to the pandemic, WAVES-2020 is being organised in virtual mode. Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Environment, Forest, Climate Change and Minster for Information and Broadcasting, will deliver the keynote address.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and K. Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman, AP State Council for Higher Education, will participate.

Dr. G.M. Rao, founder Chairman of AAA, P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Patron of AAA, Beela Satyanarayana, Chairman, AAA and former Vice-Chancellor, AU, will be present.An alumni interaction session is scheduled between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m followed by the main event.

Handful number of illustrious alumni from various fields would share their experiences on the occasion.

To register for WAVES-2020, visit AAA website: www.andhrauniversialumni

.com