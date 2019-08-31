AU adopts zero-tolerance policy towards ragging on campus

Andhra University has decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of ragging on the campus, Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said on Friday.

“Despite being declared a ragging-free campus few year ago, minor stray incidents are still coming to our notice. Now, we want to tigthen the screw further. Ragging, even in its minor form, will not be tolerated. It will be dealt with an iron fist,” the V-C said at a meeting organised by the Anti-Ragging Committee of AU College of Engineering.

He warned the students against showing or imposing any form of superiority on the juniors. “A few incidents have come to my notice such as some students allegedly trying to dominate the juniors. Such incidents will be viewed seriously,” he said and urged the students to focus on the academics.

Participating in the meeting, DCP Ranga Reddy gave a presentation on various sections of the IPC dealing with ragging.

Police helpline

Demonstrating the quick functioning of police team, he asked a few students to lodge a ragging complaint through the ‘100’ and ‘1090’ helplines. The moment the students lodged complaints, an official from the Blue Colts team landed up at the venue (YVS Murthy Auditorium) in just three minutes. He urged the students to use the facility and assured that help would be on the way within 5 minutes at best.

“Every call received through the helplines is routed to the nearest patrol team and the police will reach the spot by tracking the callers’ cellphones through GPS technology,” the DCP explained. Mr. Ranga Reddy exhorted the students to refrain from any form of ragging, saying that a small incident could ruin their career.

Seniors in mentors’ role

AUCOE principal P. Srinivasa Rao said that anti-ragging committees had been formed in each departments, hostels and colleges, and the contact numbers of the committee members had been put on display. “We have kept at least two senior students in the committees to act as mentors,” he said.

Advocate Kuppili Muralidhar and senior journalist Yugandhar Reddy and others spoke on the occasion.