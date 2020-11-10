Visakhapatnam

Attempt to loot ATM

An unidentified person made an attempt to steal cash from an ATM at Middalapuri colony under PM Palem police station limits on Sunday night.

According to the police, the accused entered the ATM booth at around 10 p.m.. and tried to open the chest in the machine to steal the cash.

In the meantime, an SMS had gone to the manager of the bank, who alerted the police.

But by the time the police could reach the spot, the person ran away.

His images have been captured in the CC TV camera and investigation is on.

