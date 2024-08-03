ADVERTISEMENT

Attacks on police will not be tolerated, warns Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi

Published - August 03, 2024 08:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Following back to back attacks on the police personnel at various parts of the city, Police Commissioner Shankhabratha Bagchi on Saturday issued a stern warning to those who intended to commit such offences again.

On July 13, a person who was in inebriated condition had attacked at police constable at China Waltair. Again on July 15, five persons in drunken condition had abused and obstructed duties of police personnel who were conducting drunken driving checking in the city. Yet in another case on Juky 29, when the Blue Colts team of police approached a complainant, a person attacked the personnel with knuckle-fist. The police have arrested all the accused in the three cases and booked cases as per the law.

“We will not spare anyone who attacks, threatens, abuses or even obstructs the duty of the police personnel in the city. Strict action will be initiated against them without any hesitation,” warns Mr. Shankabratha Bagchi.

