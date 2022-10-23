Attack on YSRCP leaders at airport was pre-planned, says Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

‘People faced inconvenience and around 30 passengers had missed their flights during the rally organised by Jana Sena Party chief K. Pawan Kalyan on October 15’

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth on Sunday said that traffic was severaly disrupted, essential services were hit, people faced inconvenience and around 30 passengers had missed their flights during the rally organised by the Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K. Pawan Kalyan from Visakhapatnam airport to Hotel Novotel here on October 15.

In view of the problems faced during the October 15 rally, and after coming to know that the JSP chief would take out another rally to the Port Kalavani Stadium from the hotel on October 16, the police had insisted on them to take permission before organising any rally or public meetings in the city. The police, however, did not prevent the JSP from organising any programmes, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Srikanth denied the allegations of the JSP leaders that the police had behaved in a high-handed manner. He said that the city DCP had tried to inform Mr. Pawan Kalyan that the rally, which was being organised didn’t have permission. He also requested the JSP chief to stop the rally to prevent public inconvenience.

‘Drones used’

Mr. Srikanth said that JSP PAC Member Kona Tata Rao had sought permission for Prajavani and other meetings of Mr. Pawan Kalyan but there was no mention of any rally by the JSP chief from the airport to the hotel, where a large number of people from other areas have arrived to receive him. He said that there was usage of DJs and even drones, for which no permission was obtained.

Mr. Srikanth said that investigation revealed that the attack on YSRCP leaders at the airport was not done on the spur of the moment but was pre-planned by some leaders. Following the investigation, the police had arrested 70 persons. Based on the remand report submitted by the police, the court has sent nine persons in remand, he added.