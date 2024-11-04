ADVERTISEMENT

Atmakuri Krishna Kumar nominated as Managing Trustee of Sankar Foundation

Published - November 04, 2024 09:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Atmakuri Krishna Kumar, elder son of the late Atmakuri Sankar Rao, has been nominated as Managing Trustee of Sankar Foundation. This decision was taken at the 172nd Trust Board meeting held, under the auspices of Board Chairman M. Ramdas, according to a statement by the Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was attended by Prof. A. Prasanna Kumar, Atmakuri Krishna Kumar, Atmakuri Vijay Kumar, and A. Ram Kumar, who participated via video conference from the USA.

The doctors and staff of Sankar Foundation congratulated Mr. Krishna Kumar on the occasion.

The hospital, established in 1997, has performed 4,61,345 eye surgeries and screened 2.68 million patients, so far, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US