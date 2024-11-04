Atmakuri Krishna Kumar nominated as Managing Trustee of Sankar Foundation

Atmakuri Krishna Kumar, elder son of the late Atmakuri Sankar Rao, has been nominated as Managing Trustee of Sankar Foundation. This decision was taken at the 172nd Trust Board meeting held, under the auspices of Board Chairman M. Ramdas, according to a statement by the Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital.

The meeting was attended by Prof. A. Prasanna Kumar, Atmakuri Krishna Kumar, Atmakuri Vijay Kumar, and A. Ram Kumar, who participated via video conference from the USA.

The doctors and staff of Sankar Foundation congratulated Mr. Krishna Kumar on the occasion.

The hospital, established in 1997, has performed 4,61,345 eye surgeries and screened 2.68 million patients, so far, the release added.

