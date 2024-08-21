At least 4 dead, 33 injured in reactor blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli

At least four workers were killed and 33 others suffered burn injuries in a major fire accident that occurred reportedly due to a reactor blast in Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited, located in the Special Economic Zone at Atchutapuram, in Anakapalli, on Wednesday (August 21, 2024).

The death toll is likely to go up, as bodies of several workers were feared trapped under the rubble of the slab of the first floor of the G+4 building. The impact of the blast was so strong that the severed body parts of some workers were thrown to some distance on the company premises.

The workers union members allege that the death toll had increased to 14 by the night. However, it is yet to be ascertained and confirmed by the authorities.

Three of the deceased were identified as Y. Chinna Rao (32), Challapalli Harika (22), Mohan Durga Prasad (20), the fourth is yet to be identified.

A panic atmosphere was created as thick flames and smoke engulfed the SEZ as well as surrounding villages. A number of ambulances from different pharma units, private and government ambulances shifted the injured persons to various private hospitals as well as to the NTR Hospital in Anakapalli.

Around 10 fire tenders from Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam, apart from a few from the pharma units rushed to the spot followed by the district police personnel led by Superintendent of Police M Deepika to engage in rescue operations. District Collector Vijaya Krishnan along with revenue and other department officials reached the spot to monitor the operations.

Two teams of NDRF were also pressed into action as part of rescue operations. The personnel safely shifted a number of workers who were struck in the third floor of the building.

As many as 381 workers have been working in two shifts in the company. The accident occurred at around 2.15 p.m., during shift change.

Solvent leakage

A company official, who was engaged in the rescue operation, said: “the accident might have occurred due to the leakage of solvent, which fell on electrical panels, causing the fire and it followed with the blast of the reactor. The walls and duct system of the entire first floor collapsed.”

Probe ordered

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the incident from Home Minister V. Anitha and Collector Vijaya Krishnan. He directed them to speed up rescue operations and provide advanced treatment to the victims. He is also likely to visit the blast site at the SEZ and also visit the family members of the victims in the hospital on Thursday.

Mr. Naidu spoke to the Health Secretary and asked him to airlift the injured to Visakhapatnam or Hyderabad. He also ordered a high-level inquiry and sought a report. He said that if the report confirmed negligence on part of the factory management, strict action would be initiated.

Meanwhile, Home Minister V. Anitha has reportedly started from Vijayawada by road late on Wednesday night.

A complete mess

A large number of workers from surrounding pharma companies, residents from Lalam Koduru, Maturu, SEZ Colony, members from various workers unions, leaders from from CITU, CPI(M) and other parties reached the entrance of the factory and expressed anger at the management for its alleged violation of safety norms. Family members of the workers, who also reached the company, were seen weeping inconsolably.

“It has been over six hours since the accident occurred, but till now there is no clarity regarding the death toll and injured workers. Though such accidents have been occurring frequently, no measures are taken. Do our lives matter,” a furious pharma worker asked.

CITU district vice president Ganisetti Satyanarayana said that such major accident had not occurred in recent times. He said that 12 fire tenders were engaged in dousing the fire for over six hours, but still the firemen were not able to bring the situation under control.

CPI(M) Anakapalli district secretary K Lokanadham said that despite repeated accidents had been occurring due to alleged negligence and apathy from the managements. The previous governments had not bothered and failed to take stringent measures. He stated that it had been several years since a safety audit was conducted.

“Only during such accidents, the authorities form committees to inquire into the accident. Later the reports of the committees are ignored,” he alleged.

Spread across 40 acres, Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited was set up at Atchutapuram SEZ in 2019 with a budget of around ₹200 crore. The company manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).

Condolences

Minister for IT Nara Lokesh expressed grief over the incident and also assured complete support to the family members of the victims of the accident.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed profound shock and grief on the incident. Extending his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, the YSRCP president urged the government to ensure that the injured received the best possible medical treatment in hospitals. He called upon the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police teams with forensic experts were at the site and investigation is on.

