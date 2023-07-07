At last, Jajulabandha hilltop village gets a school

July 07, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The tribal people of Jajulabandha hamlet, a hilltop village, in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district, were all smiles as the Mandal Education Officer formally inaugurated the school on July 6.

The tribal people had constructed a shed for the school on their own with funds donated by N. Srikanth, a U.S.-based philanthropist. They had also purchased a blackboard and books for the children. They appealed to the district Collector with folded hands to sanction a teacher for the school. Seeing newspaper reports on the plight of the young children, who had to trek down the hill and walk long distances to reach a school, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu notice of the case and directed the Chief Secretary to appoint a teacher for the school.

MEO V.V.V. Prasad and Chintapalli MEO B. Bodum Naidu and the newly-appointed teacher participated in the inauguration of the school.

Girijan Sangham honorary district president K. Govida Rao, village elders K. Venkata Rao, K. Lakshmana Rao were present. The villagers thanked the Collector and the NHRC for sanctioning the school to their village.

