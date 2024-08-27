ADVERTISEMENT

At 101, Sriramulu wins 3 gold medals at World Masters Athletics Championship in Sweden

Published - August 27, 2024 10:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

V. Sriramulu | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Vallabhajosyula Sriramulu, aged 101 years, won three gold medals at the World Masters Athletics Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Mr. Sriramulu clinched gold in javelin, discus and shotput in the world Masters Athletics Championship in Sweden. The veteran athlete celebrated his 101st birthday on July 18, 2024. Around 8,000 athletes from 110 countries have competed at the championship, which began on August 13, concluded on August 25, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

D.S. Varma, vice president, Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA), welcomed Mr. Sriramulu with a bouquet at the Visakhapatnam International Airport, and congratulated him on his significant achievement and for making Visakhapatnam proud.

Earlier, he had won a gold medal and two silver medals at the world Master Athletics in 2011.

