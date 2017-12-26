Assisted living chamber opened

An assisted living chamber and wards were inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of NTR University of Health Sciences C.V. Rao at Pradhama Hospital here on Monday. Dr. Rao appreciated the hospital management for bringing healthcare facilities in assisted living for the first time in Andhra Pradesh.

Hospital MD P. Visweswara Rao said assisted living was a long-term care option for senior citizens, who need more assistance in old age. These facilities provide the same services as a home for the aged in addition to assistance with medications. Some of the facilities are designed to provide care for people suffering memory loss or in the early stages of alzheimer’s disease while others offer assistance with regard to incontinence care and special services. These facilities bridge the gap between homes for the aged and nursing home.

Dr. S.V. Adinarayana Rao, Dr. N.S. Raju, Dr. Rammurthy, Dr. Pedaveera Raju and Dr. K. Venkateswara Rao were present.