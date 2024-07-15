ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly Speaker suspects irregularities at two sand points in Narsipatnam constituency

Published - July 15, 2024 06:56 pm IST - Anakapalli

Ayyanna Patrudu directs offiicals to conduct a probe and stop the sale till then

The Hindu Bureau

Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu

State Assembly Speaker and Narsipatnam MLA Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has directed the authorities to stop and sale from the sand points of Nakkapalli and Gabbada in his Assembly constituency.

On Monday, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu visited the sand points along with officials of the Revenue and Mines Departments. Narsipatnam Revenue Divisional Officer H.V. Jayaram accompanied him.

Speaking to the media, the Assembly Speaker said that irregularities in the sale of sand were suspected to have taken place at the two points.

He said that the sand was being brought here from the neighbouring East Godavari district’s sand reaches of the Godavari. However, thousands of tons (nearly 63,000 tons) of sand was transported from these sand points without the government’s notice. Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu directs the revenue and mines officials to file an FIR and identify the accused. Until then, the sale of sand should be stopped at the two points, he said.

