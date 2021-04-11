Assembly should pass a resolution against VSP privatisation, says TDP

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 April 2021 08:55 IST

Despite a number of agitations and weeks of protest by workers unions against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has not properly responded, alleged floor leader of Telugu Desam party (TDP) in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Peela Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that in the first meet of the council, GVMC has passed resolution against privatisation of the steel plant. He said that the State Assembly should immediately pass a resolution on the issue. He also demanded that the YSRCP leaders immediately resign from their posts and also stage massive protests in New Delhi to put pressure on the Centre. Mr. Srinivasa Rao strongly condemned reported move of the State to sell government lands in the district. If the decision is not withdrawn, the TDP activists would launch agitations, he added.

Advertising

Advertising