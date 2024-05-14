Assembly poll in Maoist-affected ASR district peaceful, 70.20% voters exercise franchise

The Maoist-affected Alluri Sitharama Raju district witnessed 70.20% voter turnout during the Assembly elections held on May 13 (Monday). The authorities said the voting in 1,021 polling stations in the district was peaceful.

No untoward incident was reported as the elections were held amid tight security, they said, adding that the voter turnout was higher in all three Assembly constituencies in the district when compared to that of the 2019 elections.

The district has 7,71,193 voters including 3,71,120 male, 4,00,34 female and 39 transgenders. As many as 5,41,360 voters including 2,75,286 females and 2.66 lakh males exercise their franchise.

Araku Assembly constituency recorded a poll percentage of 71.12 %, registering a marginal rise from 70% in the 2019 elections. Of the total electorate of 2.45 lakh, 1,74,588 people exercised their franchise on May 13 (Monday).

Paderu recorded the lowest poll percentage among the Assembly constituencies in the district. It recorded 63.91% voter turnout this time compared to 61% in 2019 elections.

Of the total 2.77 lakh voters in Rampachodavaram Assembly constituency, 2,08,025 people exercised their franchise, registering a pol percentage of 75.01 as compared to 78% recorded in the 2019 elections.

More than 5,500 police personnel led by Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha monitored the security arrangements during the polling.

District Election Officer M. Vijaya Sunitha on May 14 (Tuesday) said that the EVMs used at the polling booths in Araku and Paderu Assembly constituencies had been stored safely in the strong room set up at the Paderu Degree College.

The strong room was sealed in the presence of the Returning Officers, candidates and the representatives of political parties, she said, adding that high security had been ensured at the strong room.

