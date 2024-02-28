Assembly elections: TDP-JSP combine calls for defeating YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

February 28, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - TADEPALLIGUDEM

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-Jana Sena Party (JSP) combine, at a joint public meeting, called ‘Jenda’, organised here on Wednesday, the first after announcing their initial list of candidates, gave a clarion call to the people to defeat the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the coming elections.

The alliance parties asserted that the defeat of the YSRCP was a “historic necessity” to save democracy, for the future and development of Andhra Pradesh and to bring curtains down on its dictatorial regime.

Addressing the public meeting, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan asserted that they forged an alliance not for the sake of power, but for the future and development of the State.

The State would further slip into anarchy and retrograde if the YSRCP retained power, they said. The leaders and cadres of both parties should understand the necessity of the alliance, the elaborate exercise done in seat-sharing and allocation of tickets.

Mr. Naidu said the selection of candidates was done on the basis of a thorough analysis of the feedback obtained from 1.30 crore people through ‘crowdsourcing’. Cadres of both the parties should leave no stone unturned to defeat the YSRCP, he said. There was no room for ego. The sole objective should be to defeat the YSRCP, he said, adding, just 40 days were left for the elections. Work in tandem. Services of leaders and cadres would be duly recognised, he said.

Referring to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s oft repeated catch phrase, ‘Why not 175’, he said, “Why not Pulivendula?” Defeat Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in his own constituency, Mr. Naidu said, adding, “Its my challenge. I will win with a margin of 1 lakh from Kuppam.”

“No body can stop the landslide victory of the TDP-JSP combine. It is a superhit combination, and it is unstoppable. The alliance is working on the BC plan, SC plan, and also for minorities, women and STs. Details will be divulged soon,” he said.

In his address, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the YSRCP had ruined the State on all fronts with its “lopsided policies.’

“People have to think whether they need development, employment, and law and order, or live on crumbs of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. They should realise that he is not giving money from his pocket. It is the taxpayers’ money that is being disbursed. One should know how to catch a fish but not look to someone for help. Decide whether you (people) need ₹15,000 or capacity to earn lakhs. Youth needs employment rather than distribution of money,” the JSP chief said.

Referring to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s observation on “class war,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “Only five persons Peddireddi, Sajjala, Mithun, Y.V. Subba Reddy and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy do all panchayats in the State. No one else has a voice. This is a classic example of class war.”