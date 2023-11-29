HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ASR police conduct volleyball tournament and medical camp in Munchingputtu

November 29, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the community policing initiative, the district police conducted a ‘Mega Volleyball Tournament’ and a medical camp at Champaput village of Rangabayalu panchayat in Munchingputtu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Tuhin Sinha and ASP Paderu Dheeraj attended the programme as the chief guests. A large number of tribal population from across Munchingputtu attended the medical camp to avail the medical services.

Youth from various villages enthusiastically participated in the volleyball tournament; and cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 were given to the first three winners respectively. Speaking to the youth, the SP said that police will always lend a helping hand to the public; he also asked the tribal people to utilise the amenities being provided by the government.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sinha flagged off a free bus service from Kumada to Munchingputtu and inaugurated a newly constructed barrack for the police at Munchingputtu police station.

Circle Inspector of G. Madugula police station A. Satyanarayana, Sub Inspector of Pedabayalu P. Manoj, MPTCs, MPPs of several panchayats and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.