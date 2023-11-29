ASR police conduct volleyball tournament and medical camp in Munchingputtu

November 29, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - PADERU

As part of the community policing initiative, the district police conducted a ‘Mega Volleyball Tournament’ and a medical camp at Champaput village of Rangabayalu panchayat in Munchingputtu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Tuhin Sinha and ASP Paderu Dheeraj attended the programme as the chief guests. A large number of tribal population from across Munchingputtu attended the medical camp to avail the medical services.

Youth from various villages enthusiastically participated in the volleyball tournament; and cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 were given to the first three winners respectively. Speaking to the youth, the SP said that police will always lend a helping hand to the public; he also asked the tribal people to utilise the amenities being provided by the government.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sinha flagged off a free bus service from Kumada to Munchingputtu and inaugurated a newly constructed barrack for the police at Munchingputtu police station.

Circle Inspector of G. Madugula police station A. Satyanarayana, Sub Inspector of Pedabayalu P. Manoj, MPTCs, MPPs of several panchayats and others were present.