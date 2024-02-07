ASR district police initiative to empower tribal women

February 07, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Many tribals remain unemployed even after completing higher studies due to lack of guidance and skills. The Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district police have initiated various programmes, free of cost, in the name of ‘Prerana’ under community policing with the objective of providing self-employment and job opportunities to tribal youth.

Recruitment rallies are being conducted by the police in ASR district for Technical Assistant jobs in TATA Electronics in collaboration with Prashanthi Educational Society, on four different dates and venues i.e., on February 6, at Chinthapalli, on February 8 at Paderu, and February 10 at Rampa Chodavaram and on February 12 at Yetapaka.

Awareness programmes were conducted for tribal women about these job opportunities through posters, pamphlets and banners, on the directions of Tuhin Sinha, Superintendent of Police, ASR district, and interviews are being conducted for jobs on February 6 at YTC Chinthapalli, under the auspices of K. Pratap Siva Kishore, Additional SP Chinthapalli.

About 450 tribal women from Chintapalli, G.K Veedhi and Koyyuru mandals attended the recruitment programme, out of whom 400 were selected for Technical Assistant job in TATA Electronics company. Similarly, in the recruitment process conducted last year, 74 women were selected for the job of Technical Assistant and are currently working in TATA Electronics.

All thee selected candidates will be soon working in Tata’s iPhone manufacturing plants in Hosur Town in Tamil Nadu. They will get a salary of around ₹18,000 a month, inclusive of all statutory allowances. Also, Tata Electronics has informed that all of them will be provided PF, medical and other allowances.

Mr. Sinha and Mr. Kishore said that it was a great opportunity for the tribal youth to be able to work upon cutting-edge technology. These women would act as role models for all the girls in the area. These girls would be examples of how education, and especially of girl children, would usher in prosperity in the area. This would also have an impact on bringing down the problem of early marriages and resultant health issues. The SP requested all tribal youths to utilise these programmes, being organised as part of community policing.

Unemployed tribal women in the district are requested to attend and utilise the job recruitment opportunities to be conducted by the district police on different dates and at different places and to usher in women’s empowerment.