ASR district officials told to ready proposals for Araku Tourism Festival

Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar instructs officials to organise two three-day tourism festivals in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Published - October 18, 2024 09:13 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has asked the officials to organise two three-day tourism festivals at several tourist spots in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Cultural programmes, adventure activities, setting up stalls for tribal products, fun events should be planned as part of the tourist festivals. Such initiatives will help promote the rich cultural heritage and history of the region,” the Collector said while addressing the ‘District Tourism Council’ meeting held at Paderu on October 17 (Thursday).

He asked the officials to ready proposals for the ‘Araku Tourism Festival’ to be organised in the first week of December. The proposals will be sent to the Chief Minister.

Pointing out that piled-up garbage at Gudisa under Rampachodavaram ITDA limits was causing inconvenience to tourists, the Collector asked the ITDA Rampachodavaram PO to initiate measures to set things right. He also asked the ITDA Paderu PO to solve all the issues pertaining to tourism at Vanjangi before the tourism season starts.

Price chart for travel agencies

Mr. Dinesh Kumar highlighted the issues of private travel agencies fleecing tourists. He said that private jeep associations were pestering tourists and charging higher prices at some tourist spots such as Gudisa, Katika.

“Such nuisance will not be tolerated. The authorities concerned should look into the issues and prepare a price chart in consultation with all the stakeholders,” the Collector said.

ITDA Paderu PO V. Abhishek, District Tourism Officer G. Das and other officials participated in the meeting.

