Alluri Seetharama Raju district hit with flash floods and landslides

Updated - September 09, 2024 10:58 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Urgent plea for help in Galikonda as villagers report missing persons and extreme weather conditions causing panic

V. Kamalakara Rao

Extreme rains under the influence of Deep Depression over the Bay of Bengal has led to landslides in the Alluri Seetharama Raju district. | Photo Credit: by Special Arrangement

There is panic in the hilly areas at Galikonda Panchayat of Alluri Seetharama Raju district from late on Sunday (September 8, 2024) night due to the extreme heavy rains under the influence of Deep Depression over the Bay of Bengal. There a few reports of flash floods, roads being cut off and landslides from a few areas in the district.

According to the villagers in Galikonda, around two to three persons, including a girl, have gone missing and four others were rescued by the locals.

In a video message, a resident appealed to the authorities concerned to immediately visit their village to locate the missing persons and start the rescue operations. As they had no communication networks, they could not express their distress due to adverse weather conditions and the non-availability of other modes of communication systems.

