ASR District Collector launches MBBS classes at Paderu Medical College

ASR District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar formally launched classes for the MBBS programme at Paderu Medical College, and interacted with the students, here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The college started functioning from the present academic year and was allotted 50 seats for MBBS. However, this year only 42 students took admission and attended classes on the first day. The college management invited students and their parents and held a meeting with them.

The Collector said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was keen on starting the classes from the present academic year allayed parents’ concerns around Paderu being a remote area, which could cause issues to their children. “The students will get an opportunity to learn about the health issues in the tribal areas like sickle cell anaemia and malaria, and strive towards alleviating them,” he said.

Joint Collector M.J. Abhishek Goud called upon the present batch of students to set an example for succeeding batches by passing out of college with flying colours. Principal Hemalatha Devi was also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.