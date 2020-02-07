ASI suspended on corruption charges

Police Commissioner R.K. Meena on Friday suspended Assistant Sub- Inspector T. Ramana of Duvvada Police Station from duties with immediate effect for allegedly demanding a bribe.
The accused ASI, who was an Investigating Officer, in a ‘woman missing’ case, reportedly demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹25,000 in connection with the case. After completion of a preliminary investigation into the charges, the Commissioner issued orders placing the accused under suspension.
The Commissioner warned the police personnel of strict action, if they indulge in any violation of rules, crimes, indiscipline or dereliction in the discharge of their duties.
