Visakhapatnam

ASI suspended on corruption charges

more-in

Police Commissioner warns police officials against violation of rules

Police Commissioner R.K. Meena on Friday suspended Assistant Sub- Inspector T. Ramana of Duvvada Police Station from duties with immediate effect for allegedly demanding a bribe.

The accused ASI, who was an Investigating Officer, in a ‘woman missing’ case, reportedly demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹25,000 in connection with the case. After completion of a preliminary investigation into the charges, the Commissioner issued orders placing the accused under suspension.

The Commissioner warned the police personnel of strict action, if they indulge in any violation of rules, crimes, indiscipline or dereliction in the discharge of their duties.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
corruption & bribery
Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 6:54:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/asi-suspended-on-corruption-charges/article30763472.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY