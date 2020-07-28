Ashok Kumar takes charge as KGH deputy superintendent

P. Ashok Kumar, Professor and Head of the Department of Orthopaedics, has been designated as deputy superintendent of KGH in place of Dr. V. Dharma Rao, former Professor and Head of the Department of Orthopaedics and Deputy Superintendent, KGH, who was transferred to Government General Hospital, Srikakulam, according to G. Arujna, Superintendent, KGH.
Dr. Ashok Kumar joined as PHC Medical Officer in 1994 in Srikakulam district and later joined as Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics in 1996 at KGH, Visakhapatnam. In 2008, he was promoted as Associate Professor at RIMS, Srikakulam, and later in 2015 promoted as Professor and 2019 as Head of the Department of Orthopaedics.
K. Indira Devi, Deputy Superintendent and Professor of General Medicine, M. Vijay Sankar, ARMO, Ch. Sadhana, ARMO, H.R. K. Dora, ARMO and P. Bindu Madhavi, ARMO, congratulated Dr. Ashok Kumar.
