ASHA workers seek fair deal in Visakhapatnam

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), owing allegiance to the AP ASHA Workers’ Union, have submitted a memorandum to the District Collector on Monday, demanding implementation of welfare schemes like ‘Cheyutha’ for them and an end to restrictions being imposed by the police on them.

‘Police notices’

They alleged that the police were issuing notices to them, under Section 149 of the Cr. PC, asking them not to participate in the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ for abolition of Contributory Pension System (CPS) on September 1. Though they were saying that the ASHA workers were in no way connected to the CPS issue, the police were continuing to issue notices. They sought upholding of democratic principles.

They also sought implementation of welfare schemes for eligible ASHA workers, who were being paid a meagre honorarium of ₹10,000 a month. Several ASHA workers were poor, belonging to SC/ST and BC communities and some of them were widows and single women. The income ceiling on the poor has been raised from ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 a month in urban areas. Hence, they come under the category of ‘below poverty line’.

They said that it was unfortunate that the State government has officially declared that ASHA workers were ‘ineligible’ for the ‘Cheyutha’ scheme. They demanded immediate cancellation of these orders and sought sanctioning of pension, house site and other welfare schemes. They also deplored the non-payment of TA/DA to ASHA workers called for the beach cleaning programme on August 26. While the secretariat staff were provided transport, it was unfortunate they were being discriminated.

The delegation was led by honorary president of the union P. Mani, secretary V. Mary and president S. Padma.