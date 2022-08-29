ASHA workers seek fair deal in Visakhapatnam

‘We should be made eligible for social welfare schemes’

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 29, 2022 17:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), owing allegiance to the AP ASHA Workers’ Union, have submitted a memorandum to the District Collector on Monday, demanding implementation of welfare schemes like ‘Cheyutha’ for them and an end to restrictions being imposed by the police on them.

‘Police notices’

They alleged that the police were issuing notices to them, under Section 149 of the Cr. PC, asking them not to participate in the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ for abolition of Contributory Pension System (CPS) on September 1. Though they were saying that the ASHA workers were in no way connected to the CPS issue, the police were continuing to issue notices. They sought upholding of democratic principles.

They also sought implementation of welfare schemes for eligible ASHA workers, who were being paid a meagre honorarium of ₹10,000 a month. Several ASHA workers were poor, belonging to SC/ST and BC communities and some of them were widows and single women. The income ceiling on the poor has been raised from ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 a month in urban areas. Hence, they come under the category of ‘below poverty line’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They said that it was unfortunate that the State government has officially declared that ASHA workers were ‘ineligible’ for the ‘Cheyutha’ scheme. They demanded immediate cancellation of these orders and sought sanctioning of pension, house site and other welfare schemes. They also deplored the non-payment of TA/DA to ASHA workers called for the beach cleaning programme on August 26. While the secretariat staff were provided transport, it was unfortunate they were being discriminated.

The delegation was led by honorary president of the union P. Mani, secretary V. Mary and president S. Padma.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app