ASHA workers seek better working conditions, stage a protest in Visakhapatnam

July 18, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Scores of ASHA workers staged a protest, braving the rain, demanding among other things reduction of workload, stopping harassment of the workers and issue of job chart, on the call given by the AP ASHA Workers Union (CITU) at the DM&HO’s office here on Tuesday.

ASHA Workers Union representatives P. Mani, S. Padma and V. Mary said that the workers were being harassed by utilising their services for works, which were not in their purview. The non-supply of quality mobile phones was coming in the way of completion of their online works like online updation of data and maintenance of records.

They also sought relieving them from duties at village and ward secretariats, sanction of maternity leave to eligible staff, provision of TA and DA to the ASHA workers, when called to the PHCs and provision of group insurance. The union leaders alleged that they were being made to slog for hours and the State government was paying them a honorarium of ₹10,000 a month.

They said that they were being made to purchase cellphone with their own money, when the phones, given by the government, were not working.

CITU district secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, secretary G. Appalaraju and AIDWA secretary Varalakshmi participated in the protest and expressed their solidarity with the striking ASHA workers.

