ASHA workers seek better deal

The AP ASHA Workers Union (CITU) has demanded that ASHA workers, who were rendering invaluable services in the Medical and Health Department in spite of the pandemic situation, be made eligible for social welfare schemes like YSR Cheyutha, which was announced by the State government recently.
In a statement here on Tuesday, union president K. Varalakshmi, general secretary V. Satyavathi and honorary secretary B. Ramalakshmi said that the ASHA workers have been working in the lowest level in the department for the last 14 years. Their wages were increased to ₹10,000 only after Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister.
They noted that a vast majority of the ASHA workers were Dalits, tribal people and those from socially backward classes. Many were shouldering the responsibility of their families as single women. They were excluded from YSR Cheyutha on the plea that their wages were hiked. They were not even paid their full wages for the last two months.
Some of them do not have ration cards, not given social welfare pensions and other government schemes. According to the guidelines of the government, those getting less than ₹12,000 in urban areas should be given rice cards. It is unfortunate that despite getting only ₹10,000 a month, they were being denied the benefits of various government schemes.
The union leaders sent a memorandum to the District Collector to include ASHA workers under YSR Cheyutha.
