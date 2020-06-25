ASHA workers seek better deal

ASHA workers led by the CITU staged a protest to press for their demands including social security benefits as part of the ‘Demands Day’ here on Thursday.
Addressing the protesters, CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao said that ASHA workers were being given a raw deal by the government despite the yeomen services being rendered by them.
“Even as the government is hailing their services, the ASHA workers have no job security. Forget about leaves, pension, ESI and PF benefits, they are yet to be recognised as workers,” he said.
Mr. Narasinga Rao said that the ASHA workers should get the benefits of social welfare schemes. “The government should give recognition to their services at the field level and regularise their services.
CITU Greater Visakha City Committee leaders M. Subba Rao and Chandrasekhar and ASHA Workers Union president P. Mani and leader V. Varalakshmi and Manga participated in the protest.
Protective gear
In a separate protest, CITU city president R.K.S.V. Kumar sought personal protection equipment (PPEs) to municipal, ASHA workers, RTC drivers, police, secretariat staff, volunteers and health workers who are deployed in the containment zones.
