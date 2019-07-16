ASHA workers seek a better deal

The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers staged a protest near the District Medical and Health Officer’s office, opposite Bullayya College here on Monday, demanding the immediate payment of their wage arrears and settlement of other issues.

They squatted outside the DM & HO’s Office and raised slogans seeking an early solution to their problems. Saying that their wages had been pending since January this year, they protesting ASHA workers sought that the State government should not link their incentives with the ₹10,000 honorarium a month that was announced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently.

Work burden

“We are harassed by being asked to report at the Sub-Centre and to sign the register daily. Our services are being utilised for field surveys for 20 to 25 days a month. This work burden should be reduced,” the protesters said.

Other demands

They also sought that ASHA workers and their family members should be enabled to avail of the benefits of various government welfare schemes. The other demands include issuing of a G.O. on release of ₹10,000 honorarium as announced by the Chief Minister without linking it to the incentives being paid by them, release of money for uniforms, issue of job chart and payment of TA and DA.