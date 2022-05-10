‘Asani’ to weaken on Wednesday, Red warning issued for Krishna, Guntur districts

Severe cyclonic storm likely to cause extremely heavy to heavy rain in some coastal areas of A.P.

Severe cyclonic storm likely to cause extremely heavy to heavy rain in some coastal areas of A.P.

The severe cyclonic storm Asani over west central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwards with a speed of 25 km during the past six hours and lay centered over west central Bay of Bengal, 210 km southeast of Kakinada (A.P.), 310 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (A.P.) and 530 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 630 km southwest of Puri (Odisha) on Tuesday.

It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and reach west central Bay of Bengal, close to Kakinada-Visakhapatnam coasts by Wednesday (May 11) morning. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve slowly north-northwestwards and move along Andhra Pradesh coast between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam and then emerge into northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by May 11 morning and into a depression by May 12 morning, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC)-Visakhapatnam.

The cyclonic storm is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Machilipatnam.

Under its influence, extremely heavy rain (Red warning) is likely to occur at one or two places in Krishna and Guntur districts and heavy to very heavy rain (Orange warning) at a few places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts and in Yanam. Heavy rain (Yellow warning) is also likely at one or two places in Chittoor and YSR Kadapa districts till Wednesday morning.

Extremely heavy rain (Red warning) is likely to occur at one or two places in Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari and West Godavari districts and Yanam, heavy to very heavy rain (Orange warning) in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Prakasam districts, and heavy rain (Yellow warning) at one or two places in SPSR Nellore and YSR Kadapa districts till Thursday morning.

Danger signals

Great danger signal-X (GD-X) has been hoisted at Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Bheemuniipatnam and Gangavaram Ports and GD-VIII has been hoisted at Machilipatnam, Nizamapatnam and Krishnapatnam ports.

Fishermen warning for AP coast: Squally wind, with speed reaching 45-55 km/hr, gusting to 65 km/hr, is likely along and off AP coast and Yanam on Tuesday and squally wind, with speed reaching 55 to 65 km/hr, is likely from the early hours of May 11 and gale winds, with speed reaching 75 to 85 km/hr, gusting to 95 km/hr from morning to noon of May 11 along and off AP coast (Krishna, East and West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off north coastal AP and Yanam on May 10 and 11.