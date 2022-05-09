Asani likely to weaken gradually into cyclonic storm in 36 hours

The severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over west central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 25KM/hr during past six hours and lay centred over the same region, about 920KM northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 770KM west-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 500KM southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 650KM south of Puri (Odisha), on May 9 (morning), according to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) on Monday afternoon. It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 10 and reach westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve north-northwestwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 36 hours. Also Read Cyclone Asani | Odisha plans evacuation Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm with lightning to occur a few places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts on May 10 and 11. Fishermen advised to not venture into the sea Strong winds, with speed reaching 45-55KM/hr and gusting to 65KM/hr, are likely along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on May 9, 10 and 11. Fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea along and off north coastal A. P. and Yanam from May 9 to 11.



