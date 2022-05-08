‘Asani’ turns into severe cyclonic storm

Anchored boats off Puri, after IMD issued an alert for coastal States on Cyclone Asani, on May 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 08, 2022 19:24 IST

Heavy rain likely in North Andhra on May 10 and 11

The cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 14 km during past six hours and lay centered over the same region, about 610 km northwest of Car Nicobar, 810 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 500 km west of Port Blair and 880 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha) on Sunday evening.

It moved northwestwards and intensified further into a severe cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till the evening of May 10 and reach west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Isolated showers to continue in Kerala

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lightning are likely to occur at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Sunday and Monday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on May 10 and 11.

Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 km, gusting to 60 km is likely along and off north coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 10 and 11. The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea on the two days.