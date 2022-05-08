‘Asani’ likely to turn into severe cyclonic storm

Heavy rain likely in North Andhra on May 10 and 11

The cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 14 km during past six hours and lay centered over the same region, about 470 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 850 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 930 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha) on Sunday afternoon.

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next six hours. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till the evening of May 10 and reach west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lightning are likely to occur at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Sunday and Monday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on May 10 and 11.

Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 km, gusting to 60 km is likely along and off north coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 10 and 11. The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea on the two days.