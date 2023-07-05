As monsoon sets in, civic body and malaria wing gear up to prevent seasonal diseases in Visakhapatnam

July 05, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As monsoon sets in, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the district malaria wing have started a series of activities to combat seasonal diseases in the city.

Visakhapatnam district, especially the urban region, reports the most number of cases every year. In some years, the district has reported most number of dengue cases compared to other districts in the State.

As per the statistics obtained from district malaria wing, during the year 2022, between January 1 and July 2, the district had reported 233 dengue cases from 1,210 samples. During the entire year, 1,083 dengue cases were reported. Similarly, this year, between January 1 and July 2, the district has reported 410 dengue cases from 2,568 samples.

As per the authorities, the rise in cases were seen during the first six months, due to increased testing. However, there are no casualities fortunately due to timely treatment.

Only two chikungunya cases were reported so far this year, when compared to 11 last year (entire year)

Second testing centre

District Malaria Officer M. Tulasi said that if any person reports probable symptoms like high fever, body pains, retro-orbital pain, stomach pain, rash and a few others, testing is being done immediately. “Earlier, there was only Sentinel Surveillance Centre at KGH, but now, we have another centre at Aganampudi,” Ms. Tulasi said. She said that after confirmation, the areas are notified, while PHC concerned and malaria wing staff are informed. Adequate steps are being taken to prevent mosquito breeding.

She also said that by taking fever tablets and proper liquid diet, dengue can be treated within a week, if they have immunity. “We can avoid further complications by early detection,” the DMO added

Release of gambusia fish

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that the corporation has taken up spraying and fogging operations. In a first, the corporation will release over 20 lakh gambusia fish in all water bodies, he said, adding that Friday dry day activities are extensively organised to ensure all the possible stagnated water and possible breeding points of mosquito are destroyed.

He said that hotspots were identified. Some of the congested locations and slum areas were identified to be vulnerable areas for the vector-borne diseases.

200 dilapidated buildings

The corporation has also identified 200 buildings which are in a dilapidated condition. The city has reported two incidents of old building collapses in the last two months at Maharanipeta and Velampeta.

Mr. Saikanth Varma said that after the recent building collapse incident at Velampeta, the GVMC has issued notices to over 200 building owners, to demolish the buildings.

If the owners do not respond, the GVMC will demolish them, he said.

