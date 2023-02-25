Artists showcase their works at two-day show in Visakhapatnam

February 25, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Nature in myriad hues, landscapes across geographies, intense human emotions, vibrant floral themes are on display at the two-day annual exhibition-cum-sale called Art Works that took off on Saturday at Lords, WelcomHotel Grand Bay. In all, 22 artists have displayed their works at the show.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Vice-Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, and curated by senior artist Jumana Topiwala.

The art works are portrayed in different mediums of watercolour, oil on canvas and charcoal. Artist Dolly Dhillon has showcased her works on printmaking techniques like mezzotint. “It is a print made from an engraved copper or steel plate and is done with the help of a rocker. I have been experimenting with this form for sometime now,” said Dolly.

Vinita Karnani Saraogi has presented her detailed works on charcoal medium - each depicting a musical instrument. Neha Sarwate’s works are on diverse themes and mediums of watercolour, charcoal and oil on canvas showcasing a brilliant play of light and colours.

This is the 16th edition of the annual show curated by artist Jumana Topiwala, who started this initiative over two decades ago to give a platform to her students to showcase their works. “The pandemic had briefly paused the journey. The artists have worked hard to depict many complex themes this time and we are seeing a lot of vigour in the art fraternity as well as from art lovers this time,” said Jumana.

The exhibition is on from 10.30am to 8.30pm on February 26.