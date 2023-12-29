GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Artistes of Praja Natya Mandali protest against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant through skits, songs, dances and folk arts

December 29, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Artistes of Praja Natya Mandali expressed their resentment against the proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) through skits, songs, playlets, classical and folk dances, and folk arts like ‘Karra saamu’ on the second day of their three-day protest ‘Dhoom Dham’ at the Lanka Grounds at Gajuwaka here on Friday.

Praja Natya Mandali State secretary A. Anil Kumar, district secretary M. Chanti, district president Ramana, vice president Y. Appa Rao, VUPPC leaders J. Ayodhya Ram, Ramaswamy, Adinarayana, 78th Ward Corporator B. Ganga Rao and CPI(M) district secretary M. Jaggunaidu were among those who participated in the programme.

The artistes caught the attention of the gathering with their performances. Later, addressing the gathering, the leaders underlined the need to prevent privatisation of VSP. They said that the objective of ‘Dhoom Dham’ was to create awareness among all sections of the people workers, students and women.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.