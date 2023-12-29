Artistes of Praja Natya Mandali protest against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant through skits, songs, dances and folk arts

December 29, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Artistes of Praja Natya Mandali expressed their resentment against the proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) through skits, songs, playlets, classical and folk dances, and folk arts like ‘Karra saamu’ on the second day of their three-day protest ‘Dhoom Dham’ at the Lanka Grounds at Gajuwaka here on Friday.

Praja Natya Mandali State secretary A. Anil Kumar, district secretary M. Chanti, district president Ramana, vice president Y. Appa Rao, VUPPC leaders J. Ayodhya Ram, Ramaswamy, Adinarayana, 78th Ward Corporator B. Ganga Rao and CPI(M) district secretary M. Jaggunaidu were among those who participated in the programme.

The artistes caught the attention of the gathering with their performances. Later, addressing the gathering, the leaders underlined the need to prevent privatisation of VSP. They said that the objective of ‘Dhoom Dham’ was to create awareness among all sections of the people workers, students and women.