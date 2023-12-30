ADVERTISEMENT

Artiste from Visakhapatnam receives Nandi award in Guntur

December 30, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Artiste S. David Raj receiving Nandi award from APSFTVTDC chairman Posani Krishna Murali at a function held in Guntur recently. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

At the recent Nandi Natakotsavam-2023 held in Guntur, city-based artiste David Raj received the Andhra Pradesh State Government’s Nandi award in the ‘Comedy’ category. He played a role in a play titled `Sri Kantha Krishnamacharya’ for which he received the award. The Nandi awards were presented to 73 artistes in five categories. The event was held at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir in Guntur from December 23 to 29. Around 1,200 artistes from across the State competed for the Nandi Awards, according to a release issued here on Saturday.

