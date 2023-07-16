ADVERTISEMENT

Artist presents millet portrait to Divisional Railway Manager in Visakhapatnam

July 16, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

I made the portrait with different varieties of millets in four days, says artist Vijay Kumar | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Moka Vijay Kumar, a railway technician and Visakhapatnam-based artist, presented a portrait made with millets to Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy. The portrait of the DRM, made with different varieties of millet, took him about four days to make.

Mr. Vijay Kumar’s idea was to create awareness about millets and their health benefits to people. He has so far made 60 millet-based portraits of national and international celebrities, politicians, businessmen, etc. These also include portraits of the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well as the Prime Minister. He mainly uses ragulu (finger millet), arikalu (kodo millet), sajjalu (pearl millet) and samalu (little millet) in his artwork.

Mr. Anup Satpathy appreciated the efforts of Mr. Vijay Kumar for spreading the significance of millets in this unique style.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US