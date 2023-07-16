Artist presents millet portrait to Divisional Railway Manager in Visakhapatnam

July 16, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Moka Vijay Kumar, a railway technician and Visakhapatnam-based artist, presented a portrait made with millets to Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy. The portrait of the DRM, made with different varieties of millet, took him about four days to make.

Mr. Vijay Kumar’s idea was to create awareness about millets and their health benefits to people. He has so far made 60 millet-based portraits of national and international celebrities, politicians, businessmen, etc. These also include portraits of the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well as the Prime Minister. He mainly uses ragulu (finger millet), arikalu (kodo millet), sajjalu (pearl millet) and samalu (little millet) in his artwork.

Mr. Anup Satpathy appreciated the efforts of Mr. Vijay Kumar for spreading the significance of millets in this unique style.