Artificial Intelligence will fundamentally change the current models of teaching and learning, says GITAM varsity president

March 10, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Private Unaided Schools Managements’ Association (APPUSMA) organised a Teacher Enrichment Programme with 1,200 odd teachers of various private and unaided schools across Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts, here on Sunday.

The programme was held at the GITAM-deemed-to-be-University campus at Rushikonda here.

Participating as the chief guest, GITAM president M. Sribharath said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) makes deeper inroads into education systems, and it will fundamentally change the current models of teaching and learning.

Mr. Sribharat observed that most advanced educational institutions in the world see the importance of framing institution-wide AI policies to manage its rapid transformation. But, this is not always the case with broader school education in India, which is entrenched with traditional systems of teaching and evaluation, he said.

Mr. Sribharat said that NEP 2020 seeks to ramp up digital classroom infrastructure by increasing the number of smart classroom. He hoped that AI can be transformative for school education in India in multiple ways. He pointed that despite the advent of technology and AI, the role of teachers remains irreplaceable.

Teachers will evolve into mentors and guides, helping students navigate the vast sea of information available online, teaching critical thinking skills, and instilling moral values, he added. He also stressed the need of inculcating language skill among students to face future challenges.

APPUSMA chief mentor A. Krishna Reddy and treasurer M.V. Rao briefed about the efforts made by APPUSMA to update knowledge of teachers. Expert lectures on stress free education delivered by M. Ramunaidu and M. Vanisri, were part of the programme.

Speaking to The Hindu, APPUSMA Visakhapatnam unit secretary M.V. Satyanarayana said that their association comprises the members of various private and unaided schools across the State, which has nearly 800 plus schools, including 300 in Visakhapatnam city alone. They recently conducted a student enrichment programme with the Class X students.

