Medical camp organised at Marripalem VUDA Layout

Healthy Walkers’ Association, in coordination with GJ Hospitals, organized a free medical camp at Marripalem VUDA Layout on Sunday.

Tests like bone marrow density, BP and blood sugar were conducted by a team from the hospital.

Ch. Vijaya Prasad, K. Nageswara Rao and D. Lakshmana Rao from the Healthy Walkers’ Association participated in the programme.